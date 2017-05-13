KASUR-Citizens have been deprived of clean drinking water as filters of water filtration plants, installed at different places in the district, have been left unchanged since long.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different areas said that the water filtration plants across the district are not functioning well as the administration has failed to change its filters since their establishment. They said that the plants were installed by the Punjab government to provide clean drinking water to the public. Since then, the administration has not allocated necessary funds for repair or replacement of filters although the government has been providing millions of rupees to the administration under the head of repair and rehabilitation to the water filtration plants. They blamed that the officials concerned allegedly have swallowed the funds allocated for the repair and change of filters and as a result, these plants began supplying contaminated water. It has also caused water-borne diseases among citizens, they expressed concerns.

Residents of Shehbaz Khan Road, Beron Kot Haleem Khan, Purana Lorry Adda, Kot Murad Khan, Rukanpura, Gujranpura localities demanded the administration to look into the matter and change water-filters of the filtration plants as soon as possible. They also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take action against the officials involved in the irregularity.