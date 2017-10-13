HAFIZABAD/OKARA/GUJRANWALA - A class 10th girl student was gang-raped while a minor and another girl was sexually assault in separate incidents occurred in different areas the other day.

In Hafizabad, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a fiendish young man in Mohallah Rasheedpura here on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against the suspect identified as Muhammad Yousaf who is still at large.

According to police source, the eight-year-old girl was playing in the street in front of her house. In the meanwhile, the suspect lured her away to a deserted place where he allegedly criminally assaulted her. Her shrieks, however, attracted some passersby upon which the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police have started raids for the arrest the accused.

In Okara, a teenage girl was raped at her home here in Makkah-Madina Town the other day. According to police sources, Nasreen Bib, wife of Muhammad Akram and her 16-year-Old daughter were busy doing domestic chores in their house. Finding them alone, a suspect identified as Muhammad Usman, son Muhammad Aslam along with two armed accomplice barged into the house. The two accused overpowered Nasreen while Usman dragged the girl to a room where he raped her. Later, the accused fled away while the Okara Saddr have registered a case.

In Gujranwala, a class 10th girl student was gang raped by four youth here at Abbas Colony in the Jinnah Road Police precincts the other day. According to police sources, a class girl student (identity withheld) was alone at her home when four youth stormed the house. The suspects got hold of and gang-raped the girl. The affected girl was shifted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition while the police have started investigation.