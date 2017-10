Six people were killed and two others wounded when a Peshawar bound coach, coming from Rawalpindi, turned turtle near Hasanabdal, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident.

In a message, he condoled with the bereaved families and directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

The Chief Minister also sought report of the incident.