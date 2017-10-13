HAFIZABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested 1,900 corrupt officers in the Punjab and made recovery of millions of rupees during the past one year, said the ACE director general Punjab.

Addressing an open court in the District Council Hall, Brig (r) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha said that the ACE was now functioning on modern lines and all the record has been computerized. He said action on complaints was being taken on merit and transparently. Moreover, he said, the salaries of personnel have been increased adequately and modern vehicles are being provided to improve the functioning of the ACE.

He noted a special intelligence system is functioning to check the officials who are tarnishing the image of the ACE. Furthermore, he said, the professional complainants and blackmailers are being discouraged. He disclosed that a chief engineer has been rounded up by the establishment who executed development projects worth Rs 220 million in papers only.

He said complaints of corruption in Health Department and Land Record Department have been increased but complaints regarding education department have been decreased. He expressed his determination that ACE would take stern action against the corrupt elements and recover the plundered wealth from the corrupts without any fear or favour.

He called upon the masses to submit genuine complaints of corruption to assist the ACE to make a corruption-free society.