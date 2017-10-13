Lahore High Court Bar Association has banned the entry of Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly favoring Ahmadies today.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan today said that Ahmedi community should stop declaring themselves as Muslims, if they want to be treated in equal manner as other religious minority groups in Pakistan.

While addressing a press conference today Sanaullah said, “I said that Ahmedis pretend to be Muslims as they quote Quranic verses and perform religious rituals just like us in a bid to propagate their faith. But let me state it very clearly that according to Islam and Pakistan’s constitution, those who do not believe in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (finality of Prophethood) are not Muslims.”

He also said that all other minority communities in Pakistan are enjoying equal status as citizens of the country. Ahmedis will have equal rights to if they admit to the fact that they are not Muslims and are a religious minority”.

“It is our duty to protect minorities of the country but the Ahmedis will first have to stop claiming to be Muslims. There is no other way around it,” he said.

Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn told media that a life long ban has been imposed on Rana Sanaullah.