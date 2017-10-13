Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has congratulated the security forces over successful rescue operation for a US citizen Ms. Caitlan Coleman and her family, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he said Pakistan’s security forces acted within hours on the basis of intelligence on hostages.

The Ambassador said Ms. Coleman‘s successful rescue operation is a testimony of results that can be achieved through cooperation and team work.

Meanwhile, parents of Canadian citizen Joshua Boyle have thanked Pakistan Army for rescuing their son and his family from terrorists.

In a video message, father of Joshua expressed profound thanks for the courageous Pakistan soldiers, who rescued their lives.

Joshua’s mother also expressed her happiness at the news of her son and his family’s rescue.