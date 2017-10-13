MULTAN - Court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Mufti Abdul Qavi in Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Local court of Multan took up the case for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing, police informed the court that Mufti Abdul Qavi was not cooperating in connection with investigation of the case. He also didn’t appear before the court despite being repeatedly summoned by the court. On it the court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants. Police while extending the scope of investigation had decided to include Mufti Abdul Qavi in investigation.

However, Abdul Qavi who was nominated in the murder case absconded and a special team was constituted for arresting him.

Earlier, three accused including Qandeel’s brother Waseem, cousin Haq Nawaz and taxi driver Abdul Basit were indicted in Qandeel Baloch murder case while court had declared another suspect Zafar in this case as Proclaimed Offender.

It is vital to mention here that model Qandeel Baloch was murdered by his brother for honour on July 16 while he had confessed his crime before media and police.





