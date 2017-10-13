So far 257 confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Punjab this year. Out of these, 178 reported belonged to Islamabad and 77 from other provinces and abroad.

It was informed at a meeting of cabinet committee on dengue held on Friday with Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq in the chair. Special Secretary Health Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed, senior officers of all the concerned departments, public health experts, representatives of PITB and other institutions attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting was informed that 174 dengue patients were reported in Lahore and 519 in Rawalpindi last year. But this year 37 patients have been reported from Lahore and 174 from Rawalpindi.

Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Farrukh Sultan said that 27 districts of the province have been affected by disease.

In-charge Chief Minister Dengue Research Cell Prof Waseem Akram said that breeding of mosquitoes have reduced. He said that larvae siding activities and dengue surveillance should continue at the present pace.