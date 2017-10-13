BHALWAL - Bhalwal city is fraught with environment pollution at unprecedented level, stray dogs, and other wandering animals on the city roads and streets.

All the housing colonies are full of dirt and litter violating the city’s environmental laws. Local people complained that the city administration was not ready to take the responsibility of cleaning the city. People feared the outbreak of fatal diseases and sufferings if immediate action was not taken. Playing children and passers-by especially women are prey to diseases and stray dogs.

Moreover, incomplete development work on Mandar Road has made the lives of the buyers and shopkeepers miserable.

They seem helpless. Wandering animals like cows and buffaloes have increased accidents after collision with people.

People have repeatedly requested the city administration to ban the animal entry in the city but of no use. Animal waste on city roads and streets also seems cumbersome task to control and clean for the municipality.