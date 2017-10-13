SIALKOT - High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan Perry John Calderwood has stressed a need for strenuous efforts to boost bilateral trade between the two counties.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) after visiting several industrial units in Sialkot.

The high commissioner said that there was huge potential and scope to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada, saying that the Cananda was also making all out sincere efforts to establishing strong Business-to-Business contacts and People-to-People linkages between Pakistan and Canada.

Mr Perry John Calderwood said that strengthening mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Canada was the need and demand of the day as Canada was also intending to increase its mutual trade volume in favour of Pakistan. He said that there was huge potential and scope to increase the mutual trade volume from US $1 billion to at least US$ 3 billion between Pakistan and Canada. He said that now both Pakistan and Canada should make some stepped up and concrete measures to develop its mutual trade opportunities and increase the trade and investment especially in Pakistan.

He said, “Several Canada-based multinational companies have invested billions of dollars in Pakistan, in various sectors including solar energy and information technology.” He also urged the Sialkot exporters to tap and explore the untapped international trade, business and investment markets of Canada. He said that Canada will ensure easy access of the Sialkot exporters to the international trade markets.

The Canadian high commissioner also assured the SCCI of pursuing for investments and joint ventures in the value added industries of Sialkot which would be beneficial for both the sides.

Presenting the welcome address, Acting SCCI President Abdul Waheed said that both Canada and Pakistan have enjoyed most cordial relations.

“Canada’s expertise in industrial & economic sectors and human welfare index is among the best and we wish to benefit from Canada’s capabilities and skills in the fields of capacity building of export and manufacturing sectors and transfer of technology and knowledge base to the SMEs.” He said.

Abdul Waheed revealed that it was encouraging that both the countries have stepped up efforts to increase bilateral trade and investment. He added that total trade volume between Pakistan and Canada was around USD 1 billion with balance of trade in favour of Canada. He said that Canada should encourage the mutual exchange of trade delegations and single country exhibitions of Pakistani products in Canada.

“We firmly believe that with Canadian Technology and Pakistani Craftsmanship, we could do wonders in the International markets”, said SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja. The city has developed SME culture highly conducive to business collaborations and joint ventures in various industries in Sialkot. The exporters are well versed with rules, regulations and requirements of International trade, which has resulted in exports from Sialkot, being over USD 2.0 billion annually, he added. Earlier, the Canadian high commissioner visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot. He said that he was much impressed to see the manufacturing and production processes of the sports goods and surgical instruments there. “The international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans has impressed me a lot,” he added.