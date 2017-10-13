ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting has been scheduled in last week of October to discuss the issue of payment of net hydel profit to provinces.

“Chief ministers of all provinces will be informed next week for holding of CCI meeting to amicably resolve the issue in the presence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,” the minister told The Nation on Thursday. The Inter Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC), last week, had thoroughly discussed the pending matters among provinces to reach consensus. “The matters of provinces will be discussed to resolve all ambiguities,” he said, adding the agenda of the meeting will be finalised next week.

The Inter Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) last week had discussed in length the issues regarding payment of net hydel profit. The upcoming CCI meeting will also discuss electricity generation issue among the provinces. The federal government has agreed to share the available production data of oil and gas and electricity generation with the provinces on weekly basis. The meeting may also discuss the financial claims of KP and Punjab against the Federal Board of Revenue.

The main opposition parties (PPP and MQM) had raised many concerns over 6th population census conducted in the country. Both the parties (PPP and MQM) demanded that the data collected by the statistics division in the population census should be shared with them. The statistic division, in last CCI meeting, had refused to share details with provinces. Sources in the ministry said that the matter regarding unequal representation of small provinces (Balochistan and KP) might also be raised in upcoming meeting.