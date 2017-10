Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has launched commemorative postage stamp in honor of one of the founding members of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Maulana Mufti Mahmood, reported Radio Pakistan.

A special ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad on Friday.

The postage stamp has been launched in recognition of invaluable religious as well as political services of Maulana Mufti Mahmood.

Among others,JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri attended the ceremony.