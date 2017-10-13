KHYBER AGENCY - The conductor of a truck was burnt to death and two others sustained injuries as fire erupted in a vehicle carrying Afghan repatriates near Michni checkpoint on Landi Kotal-Torkham road on Thursday.

Political Naib Tehsildar Shamsul Islam while sharing details of the road mishap said that the ill-fated truck was on its way to Torkham when it hit a hilly point and turned turtle while negotiating a blind curve.

Soon after the accident, fire erupted in the truck that engulfed the whole vehicle. As a result, conductor of the truck, identified as Kamran, son of Said Rehman, an Afghan national, was killed while two members of the repatriating family identified as Waris Khan, son of Khalid Khan, and Habib Rehman, son of Said Rehman, got injured.

who were shifted to Landi Kotal hospital where from they were referred to Peshawar due to serious condition, hospital sources said.

The truck was completely destroyed while the loaded valuables of the repatriating family turned into ashes, the official said.