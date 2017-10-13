A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy was held with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair, reported by Radio Pakistan

The meeting reviewed progress of transmission line projects for Port Qasim, Coal-Fired Power Plants, Neelum-Jhelum project, Hydel Power Projects, Tarbela-IV and Golen Gol Hydel Power Project.

Managing Director NTDC informed the meeting that transmission line to evacuate power from Port Qasim power plant will be completed by the end of this month.

Similarly, two projects of worth 5.1 billion rupees to provide electricity to all the valleys in Chitral, have been prepared.

The Prime Minister directed to expedite approval of PC-1 so that all the villages in Chitral can be electrified as soon as possible.

Ministry of Power informed the meeting that Iran is interested in providing another 100MW of electricity in addition to the existing arrangement for 100MW.

For the additional 100 MW, transmission line and grid station has to be constructed to meet immediate needs of Makran division especially Gwadar Port and industrial area.

The CCE approved the proposal and directed the Ministry to make immediate arrangements for purchase of additional electricity from Iran.

Ministry of Power also informed the meeting that the country will have surplus power by next year.