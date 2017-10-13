Islamabad - A Division Bench of the Islamabad High Court yesterday turned down a petition moved by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar to stop indictment against him in a corruption case pending before an accountability court. The Division Bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb conducted hearing of the petition and dismissed the same by terming it as non-maintainable.

Captain Safdar moved the petition through his counsel Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz Advocate and cited Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Judge Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad and the state as respondents.

He stated in the petition that as per contents of the reference filed by the NAB, the petitioner and his co-accused persons have committed corruption offences. Safdar added that he and his wife were held up in London on account of very serious ailment of his mother-in-law who is suffering from cancer and had undergone three consecutive surgeries.

He adopted that although the petitioner and his wife had come all the way from England to appear before the court yet the petitioner was arrested at the airport and he was produced before the accountability court where he was supplied copies of the reference comprising 53 volumes while the case was adjourned for October 13 for framing of charges.

The petitioner maintained that he is aggrieved of the said order of the accountability court to extent of fixation of the case for framing of charges within three days.

He contended that the fixation of the case before expiry of seven days from supply of copies is not only violation of the mandatory provisions of section 265-C but the same also infringes upon the fundamental rights of due process, treatment in accordance with law and fair trial. Therefore, he prayed to the court that the said order dated October 9 of the AC may be declared as illegal and without jurisdiction. He further requested the court that the trial court may be restrained from framing of charges before the expiry of seven days time from the supply of the copies in the interest of justice.