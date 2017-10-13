ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that Parliament of Pakistan is the pivot, on which all institutions rest.

“All institutions are subservient to the law and the Constitution of the country,” he said, terming Parliament a jugular vein to the Federation of Pakistan.

“If we cut the jugular vein, again and again, it would be like decapitating the federation. It is imperative for the Parliament to play a historically significant role to overcome the internal and external challenges faced by the country. This institution has to be transparent and deliver so that the people own it,” Rabbani expressed these views at a ceremony to give away the Pride of Pakistan Award, on behalf of the National Press Club, to Nisar Naasik, the composer of famous song “Dil Dil Pakistan”.

He regretted that the country had suffered at the hands of dictators for prolonged periods while the role of democracy had been mere recreational intervals for an entertainment film. “Every time democracy aimed to entrench its hold in the political process of the country, dictatorship usurped its right to do so, making democracy a shameful stopgap arrangement for dictatorial regimes. The institutions were never strengthened and constitutional supremacy never established- a fallout effect that continues till date,” Rabbani said.

The Senate chairman grieved that by consciously isolating themselves from the history, collective struggle for democracy and national heroes, they had plunged their society to this pitiable point of decline. “This deliberate divorce has led writers like Nisar Naasik, Habib Jalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and John Elia into shadows of forgetfulness,” Rabbani said.

He stressed that alternative narratives were not developed in ministries or in Rawalpindi but they were germinated when poets and thinkers like Naasik write to enlighten the people, but “we put an end to this process.” He remarked that it was them who called to annihilate such talent from the country and he was chagrined at the fact that the state failed to appreciate assets like Naasik.

He said that he had witnessed the deplorable conditions of Habib Jalib, clearly implying that they lived in an uncivilized society, negligent of their national heritage.

“Even with the passage of 70 years, our state and society is lost in visionless oblivion, vainly looking for their way out,” Rabbani said.

He said that when the people revolted against the Ayub Khan regime, the elites worked together to trace the factors that crushed the regime into cinders. It was then that the elitist state conspired to obliterate the “Coffee House” culture to suppress birth of national consciousness and to produce a generation drunk in elitist narratives.

“It was the state that sowed the seed of radicalism in the universities by discouraging progressive ideology, thinkers and poets alike. It was the state that introduced the ban on student unions; the Progressive Thinkers Union and labour unions but the religious extremist parties were given free hand in universities. And as a result, we envisaged lack of tolerance and radicalism in the society,” Rabbani said.

“The way the state victimized these thinking elements of the society, it also targeted to disturb the smooth running of institutions and disrupt the process of democracy,” he said.