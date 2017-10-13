ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again made it clear that any expanded Indian role in Afghanistan will not be in the interest of the region.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya reminded that India is engaged in using the terrorist outfits against Pakistan. He said we have provided credible evidence in this regard.

He said Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led reconciliation process for the resolution of the Afghan conflict.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always participated in the processes aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan. In future also, we will continue to support all such initiatives be it the Quadrilateral Coordination Group, Heart of Asia and others.

Describing yesterday's meeting with the US delegation constructive and fruitful, the spokesperson said both the sides have agreed to remain engaged to address the common challenges.

He pointed out that terrorists are a common enemy and all the countries need to work together to tackle this menace. He said that the success of our anti-terror operations are a testimony to the fact that Pakistan has taken action against the terrorists.

Highlighting at length the Indian atrocities against hapless Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir, Nafees Zakariya said that expeditious resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people is imperative and the UN has a responsibility to that end.

The spokesperson said that escalation of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and silence of international community on the matter is a matter of serious concerns. He stressed that respect for human rights should be effectively and equitably implemented and not selectively allowed to take a back seat to political or economic expediency.

The spokesperson said that the European Union which considers itself as the custodian of human rights needs to take a principled and proactive stance against the Indian atrocities. They owe it to the Kashmiri people.