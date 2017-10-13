KHYBER AGENCY - Law enforcement agencies on Thursday conducted a search operation in the Ashraf Khel area of Landi Kotal and arrested five suspects. The forces launched the operation after some unidentified militants attached security personnel in the Cantonment area of Khyber Agency. However, no casualty was reported as the grenades landed at a deserted area. An official of security forces said that some unidentified militants hurled two hand-grenades in the wee hours on Thursday. Immediately after the attack, the forces launched a massive search operation in Ashraf Khel and arrested five locals’ persons.