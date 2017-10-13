ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has announced to quit ruling party PML-N. He will announce future strategy in a couple of days. According to a private TV channel Mir Zafarullah Jamali had won the seat as an independent candidate and later on joined PML-N. During the past days he has strongly criticised Nawaz Sharif in the National Assembly. On Thursday he bade farewell to PML-N for good and announced to quit the party. Now he is in his native town. He is holding consultation with his friends and workers.