ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has announced to quit ruling party PML-N. He will announce future strategy in a couple of days. According to a private TV channel Mir Zafarullah Jamali had won the seat as an independent candidate and later on joined PML-N. During the past days he has strongly criticised Nawaz Sharif in the National Assembly. On Thursday he bade farewell to PML-N for good and announced to quit the party. Now he is in his native town. He is holding consultation with his friends and workers.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Oct-2017 here.
Former PM Jamali quits PML-N
