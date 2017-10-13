MIRPUR (AJK) - The government has failed to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the local population but a non-profit has taken steps to address the masses’ grievances in this regard.

UK-based NGO - Muslim Hands’ mass public welfare drive has taken impetus for phased installation of water filtration Plants in various localities of Mirpur city and the areas in its outskirt to facilitate the citizens with the supply of filtered water in line with the international standard.

This was observed during a consultative workshop titled “Water Quality Related Issues and the Way Forward” that was hosted by the Britain-based NGO at its Mirpur AJK region office.

AJK Minister for Sports Ch Saeed was the chief guest on this occasion. Speakers moved their respective input for ensuring the adequate supply of quality hygienic drinking water to the population in Mirpur city and rest of the district through the mutual coordination of the state, community and the NGOs engaged in socio-economic public welfare projects.

Highlighting various public welfare projects in civic and education sectors in various parts of Mirpur division, Program Advisor and Chief of the local office of the Muslim Hands Raja Arslan Nusrat disclosed that his organisation had installed at least 20 water filtration plants in various residential parts of Mirpur city with due assistance of the local PHED, MDA and the City Municipal Corporation.

Arslan briefed the participants of various other social welfare projects launched by his organization in various parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur district. The water filtration plants have been donated by the Muslim Hands United Kingdom in the wake of the phased series of the installation of the water filtration plants in the city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK minister said that the PML-N govt intended to provide all possible civic amenities of life to the population including water in AJK including Mirpur and the adjoining hamlets with the coordination and cooperation of the Muslim Hands-like NGOs and philanthropists.

The minister emphasised the need of water conservation and public awareness about saving water. He stressed the involvement of the community for smooth functioning of the water filtration plants installed by Muslim Hands and eminent local philanthropists.

He said that the establishment of 20 water filtration plants by the Muslim Hands in various localities of Mirpur city was an unprecedented step to facilitate the citizens. “It is also the due responsibility of the community and the govt functionaries to share for ensuring the smooth and everlasting functioning of the water filtration plants under the fold of the committees of notables of the residential sectors where the water filtration plants are installed,” he said.