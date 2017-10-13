ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah Thursday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to appear before the Election Commission before being humiliated by police.

Speaking to journalists here, Khurshid Shah said Imran Khan should learn to respect the institutions himself before expecting from others to do so.

Earlier in the day, the ECP issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in a contempt of court case. The ECP ordered arrest of Imran Khan and his production before it on October 26. The PTI chief has also been asked to submit a reply to the petition filed against him by Akbar S Babar.

Later, Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz said the government will ensure production of Imran Khan in the ECP. Aziz said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had already declared Imran Khan would be arrested if the ECP issued arrest warrants. Khurshid Shah said he did not want to see a policeman forcing Imran Khan to appear before the ECP, so he should himself appear before the ECP.

Without naming Imran Khan, Shah said the people should not vote for anyone who does not attend parliamentary sessions. To a question, the Pakistan People’s Party leader said Khatam-e-Nubuwat is a settled issue and no one should use it for point-scoring. “As Muslims, Khatam-e-Nubuwat is part of our faith. I don’t know why people raise such issues for political purposes. This is a settled issue,” he asserted. Shah said the Election Act 2017 was passed for an individual which was not a good trend.

Referring to the speech of Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Capt Safdar, in the National Assembly against Ahmedis the other day, the PPP leader said: “He has opened a new Pandora box for the ousted PM.” Shah said the government has failed to curb corruption as billions of rupees are being looted. “Even clean drinking water is denied to the people. This is also tantamount to corruption,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference, PPP leaders Nayyar Bokhari, Salim Mandviwalla and Farhatullah Babar, said the government had pushed the country towards a fiscal crisis. Senator Salim Mandviwalla said an economic emergency should be imposed in the country otherwise the government will have to seek new loans to avoid a collapse.

He said Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has pointed out the economic crisis which needs attention. The lawmaker said the government has been making false claims of economic success while in reality, the country is moving backward.

He said the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have exposed the government lies as they have warned of economic crisis.

Senator Mandviwalla said Pakistan’s macro-economic uncertainties are rising, so current external situation can become unsustainable in the absence of adequate policy response.

He said trade deficit has reached record high at $27 billion and forex reserves are decreasing everyday, which means Pakistan does not have the capacity to pay its import bills. He said imports have reached $48.58 billion.

He expressed deep concern over the falling exports of the country, adding exports have decreased by $4 billion despite so-called experienced team and claims of loadshedding-free power supply to industry. “Even Bangladesh and Vietnam are performing better than Pakistan,” he added.

Senator Mandviwalla said Pakistan’s macro-economic situation is worsening with every passing day. Current account deficit has been on upward trajectory and reached $12.12 billion since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came to power, whereas PPP had decreased the deficit from $13.87 billion to $4.658 billion in its tenure, he said.

Expressing reservations over the huge burden of debt, Senator Mandviwalla said: “Total debt and liabilities of the country have reached high-risk level of Rs 25.06 trillion from Rs 16.34 trillion during the last four years and the government borrowed more than PPP had done despite higher GDP growth claims, lower oil prices, lower inflation rate and improved global economic situation.”

He said external debt and liabilities reached record high at $82.98 billion, which means the country is at imminent default risk as external debt payments are rising and foreign earnings declining sharply. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said: “The textile sector is collapsing and cotton output has declined to the lowest in 17 years”.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said his party had reservations against the Election Act 2017 which paved the way for ousted premier Nawaz Sharif to become Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief again.

“This law is for an individual. We have reservations. We moved a resolution against the act in the Senate which adopted it. We have not challenged the supremacy of the parliament,” he added. Bokhari said any person who has been disqualified should not hold a party post or a public office.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said PPP believes in democracy and has sacrificed lives for the cause. He said PPP is against the laws that serve individuals. “The laws should facilitate the people, not individuals,” he contended.