GUJRAT - Renowned motivational speaker and trainer Qasim Ali Shah was declared as the Brand Ambassador of the University of Gujrat (UoG) at the launching ceremony of his book ‘Oonchi Udaan’ held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday.

Qasim Ali Shah returned the honour by announcing the best UoG mentor award with a cash prize of Rs100,000.

The ceremony was organized by UoG’s Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) and Qasim Ali Foundation. It was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Shah urged the students to engage themselves in social welfare projects and acquire knowledge and skills with a view to serving the nation.

“Virtue or good deed is the primary trait of human beings. We are the noblest of all creatures because of our inherent quality of love, compassion and caring for others,” Qasim Ali said, adding that a successful person is one who leads a happy and satisfied life.

“Possessing a clear aim or target in life, being honest and sincere, and love one’s work or occupation are some of the key components of success,” he said.

In his speech, the UoG VC said that success will remain elusive if you do not go all-out for it with a firm resolve. “Fear (of failure) will hinder success. One must get rid of fear in pursuit of success,” said the VC.

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid highlighted significance of training as part of learning process and termed Qasim Ali Shah beacon of light for the youth. He stressed the importance of dialogue for the promotion of intellectual awareness.

BIC expert Muhammad Haider Miraj said, ”We need to step up efforts to teach our students the value of being resolute in their ambition or goal in life.

CeLTS chairperson Dr Ghulam Ali focused on the role of universities in turning the dreams of the youth into reality.

At the end of the ceremony, Qasim Ali Shah presented one hundred copies of his book to Quaid-e-Azam Library.