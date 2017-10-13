AHMEDPUR EAST:- A teenager and his father suffocated to death in a sewage manhole in front of their house here in Basti Jinnah Mauza Anayatpur here the other day. According to police, Muhammad Waseem,17, fell into a manhole outside his house. His father Muhammad Safdar jumped after him to save his son. But both died due to poisonous gas. Rescue 1122 rushed the scene and recovered the dead bodies. The police have described this incident as incidental.–Staff reporter