The judges of accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references soon after Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law entered the court. PML-N lawyers and supporters pulled up a racket while trying to enter the courtroom.

According to reports, as soon as accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir entered the courtroom, a number of PML-N lawyers surrounded the judges bench and claimed that they were manhandled by the security forces outside the court and were not allowed to enter the courtroom.

Due to the commotion, Judge Bashir ended the court proceedings and ordered both defendants, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar (retd) to leave the courtroom and return for the hearing on October 18.

According to sources, the court room has capacity of approximately 18 people while the lawyers were about 80.

Due to strict security arrangements, police barred non-essential people, including lawyers, from entering the complex. Which resulted in a scuffle with the police and one lawyer was injured.

According to lawyers, Islamabad High Court has allowed lawyers to be present inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court as 'it is an open court.'

While speaking to media Maryam Nawaz asked the interior ministry to come up with a strategy to avoid such events from reoccurring.