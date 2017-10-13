ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting convened by National Security Adviser Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua on Thursday reviewed progress of the reforms for mainstreaming the Madrasah students.

Besides Federal Minister for Education Baleegh Ur Rehman, the meeting was attended by the prominent members of Wifaq ul Madaris and Itihad-e-Tanzeemmat-e-Madaris Pakistan Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Muhammad Yasin Zafar, Maulana Abdul Malik, Maulana Niyaz Hussain Naqvi and the high officials from different departments of the education ministry.

The NSA warmly welcomed the guests and gave them a presentation on the efforts made so far to enable the students of Madaris to get absorbed in the mainstream educational system of the country which will enable them to become an effective citizen of the country with an opportunity to join any profession of their choice like everyone else in the country.

He discussed matters regarding curriculum, strategy and procedures involved in the process of mainstreaming, proposed system of examination and further up gradation of madaris in future.

All appreciated the progress made so far and reiterated to continue to work together for provision of better opportunities to students of madaris.