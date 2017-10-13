ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday warned bureau officials against misusing their powers stating such staffers would have no place in the anti-corruption watchdog.

He was addressing officers of NAB headquarters and Rawalpindi bureau after taking his charge as NAB chairman. Justice (retd) Iqbal said, “I will personally monitor the performance of all officials and a visible difference will be seen in bureau’s performance in coming months.”

He said that corruption could not be eliminated until NAB’s officials adopt a zero-tolerance policy and adhere to transparency, merit, and honesty.

The NAB chairman said that in a bid to restore the bureau’s prestige, the principle of “accountability for all” would be strictly implemented and all inquiries and investigations will be conducted within the given time instead of lingering them for years.

He said that all cases filed by the NAB in accountability courts, high courts, and the Supreme Court would be followed effectively and the bureau’s stance and evidence to help retrieve looted money from corrupt elements would be presented before them as the per law.

The NAB chairman said that he neither took dictations in the past nor would do in the future, adding that he had always given verdicts according to the law.

He directed the NAB officers to work with due diligence without being influenced, saying, “You belong to an institution which is mandated to curb the menace of corruption from the country. People are pinning high hopes on this institute.”

While addressing the officers he said: “You are aware of the fact that corruption is the root cause of all evils and if you receive any application against any department or individual, you must look into the matter according to the law of the land.”

The NAB chairman said the officers should not act against an innocent person and hurt his integrity, however, the corrupt people must be dealt with iron hands and references should be filed in accountability courts by adhering to all requirements of the law and justice.