ISLAMABAD: NAB prosecution team has filed the report on chaos which took place in Accountability Court (AC) on the occasion of the appearance of Sharif family.

According to media reports, NAB prosecution team has informed headquarters about the incident.

In its preliminary report NAB team said that attempt was made to attack NAB team in the guise of chaos. Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, head of NAB team was shoved repeatedly beside removing NAB team from Dais.

Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal also took the notice of the incident and ordered the concerned authorities to investigate.

furthermore, Maryam Nawaz also said, " what were the objectives of the today's incident it should be investigated."