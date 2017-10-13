ISLAMABAD - Prosecution witness on Thursday submitted details of three bank accounts including Hajveri Modarba, a company owned by Dar, to an accountability court in connection with NAB reference.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday appeared before an accountability court for another hearing in assets beyond means case. National Accountability Bureau witness Tariq Javed submitted details of three bank accounts including Hajveri Modarba, a company owned by Dar. The accountability court had summoned two witnesses of the prosecution — Shahid Aziz and Tariq Javed — to record their statements pertaining to the case. Javed is presenting details of bank accounts of Dar's wife, Hajveri Modarba and Hajveri Holdings, among others.

Tariq Javed said that one account was opened in Lahore’s bank in 1991 by Dar, and all evidence against the finance minister had been provided to NAB Lahore. He said he has been associated with Al-Baraka Bank since 1999, and has appeared before the court because NAB wrote a letter to the bank.

Tariq Javed said that NAB had asked the bank to provide attested details of Dar’s bank accounts, and he went to NAB Lahore with verified details of Tabassum Ishaq Dar’s account on August 17. Dar's counsel, Khawaja Harris, has objected to the veracity of the documents, saying if the court wanted to continue proceedings like that, the case would be wrapped up in a few days.

Ishaq Dar’s counsel Khawaja Haris questioned the authenticity of the documents and said anyone could prepare such papers. The documents could not be made a part of the record until their verification, he maintained. NAB prosecutor said that the papers were according to Electronic Transactions Ordinance, and the objections of Kh Haris were not valid. He said that it was court’s duty whether to accept the documents as the primary evidence or not. The prosecutor further added that the bank statement started from October 14, 2000.

Kh Haris said no transaction had been made from the account since 2006, and requested the court to make Ishaq Dar’s objections a part of the record.

The security was beefed up by the authorities as at least 200 personnel of capital police and Frontier Corps were deployed in and around the Judicial Complex. Except one entry point, all routes were sealed off to prevent the entrance of any unauthorized person.

Witnesses include members of the joint investigation team, formed by the top court earlier this year in corruption cases against the then premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The JIT was formed by the apex court in a verdict delivered on April 20th which concluded its findings in two months and filed a report in early July.

Following which, the five-member top court bench disqualified the then premier in the corruption reference.

In its verdict, the apex court had ordered filing of references against Nawaz Sharif, his family and minister Ishaq Dar, proceedings of which were to be overseen by a judge.

Complying with the order, the accountability bureau pursued cases against the former first family of Pakistan and Dar.

The accountability court had indicted Dar on September 27. The finance minister had denied all charges that were levelled against him terming them false, and submitted surety bonds worth five million rupees as per directions of the court.