DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf on Friday said that no gang of organized criminals exists in the provincial metropolis as police did not receive any complaint regarding extortion or target killing.

The operations police chief also said that all divisional SPs are directed to constitute special teams to hunt down criminals involved in street crimes. The officer also expressed his satisfaction over the performance of city police during the month of September.

According to a police spokesman, the city police smashed at least 89 gangs of criminals by arresting their 211 members during the previous month.

Police seized cash and looted valuables worth Rs 10.72 million from their possession while at least 266 cases were traced against the arrested bandits. Also, the police arrested 102 proclaimed offenders and 837 Court Absconders during its campaign against most wanted criminals.

As pert details, DIG Operations Haider Ashraf directed police officers to step up raids against the criminals wanted to police in different cases. On his directions, all divisional SPs intensified their efforts and showed excellent results during the month ofSeptember.

The police arrested 337 people and filed as many cases against them during the crackdown on illegal firearms. The police teams recovered 6-Kalashankove, 6-rifles, 15-guns, 313-revolvers and pistols, 05 daggers, and 1810 bullets from their possession.

While taking action against drug dealers, the police registered at least 444 cases were and arrested 451 culprits from all over the city. The police also seized 1.5kg-heroine, 243-kg chars, 16-kg opium and 4765 bottles of liquor from them. Moreover, 69 cases were registered against gamblers and 400 accused were arrested. Similarly, police raided several gambling dens and recovered betting amount worth Rs 900,000.

During the same period, police arrested 711 people on different charges during the special crackdown and filed at least 325 cases against the criminals on violation of different laws.