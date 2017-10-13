ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Iran.

In a meeting here with Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost, he said both the countries enjoyed close and cordial relations.

“This provided a basis for enhancing mutually beneficial trade and investment relations that would reflect the true potential of the two countries,” he added. The Prime Minister also expressed his satisfaction over frequent high level contacts between the two countries, recalling his meeting with the President Dr Hassan Rouhani in New York.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Iranian leadership to the Prime Minister and emphasized the importance that Iran attaches to its relations with Pakistan.

He reiterated his commitment to further enhance Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations with a focus on economic relations between the two countries. He said that Iran is keen on further expanding bilateral relations with Pakistan in all spheres.

Meanwhile, Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi said that Pakistan regarded Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant improvement in the economic and security environment of Pakistan and attributed it to the successful law enforcement operations against terrorist groups. Emphasising on bilateral relations, Abbasi said that Pakistan looks forward to greater level of cooperation between the two countries particularly in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, energy and people to people contact.

He said Japan may consider a 3-4 year exception for Pakistani textiles under Temporary Tariff Measures to bring Pakistan at par with its competitors which enjoy free access to Japanese market.

The Prime Minister also welcomed companies from Japan to invest in Pakistan that would enhance the capacity of Pakistan industrial sector to produce value added goods.

Ambassador of Japan appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth and stated that Pakistan’s perception particularly in Japan has changed to a business-friendly country.

The Ambassador further added that Japan gives importance to investment security, infrastructure and business friendly environment and in all three aspects Pakistan has achieved marked improvement.

