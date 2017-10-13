ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday asked the ‘Permanent Five’ countries to stop India from endangering the regional peace by resorting to “unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations” along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Director General Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza briefed Head of Missions of P5 countries on recent escalation of ceasefire violations by India on the LoC and the WB, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Heads of Missions of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council in Islamabad - China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States - were briefed on the unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on the LoC and the Working Boundary, especially in the past two months, the statement added.

Pak-India tension has been running high since July 2016 after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani. The Indian forces later killed dozens of protesters who protested against the murder.

In September 2016, the tensions rose further as New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian army in a single incident in 14 years. Nineteen soldiers were killed in the strike. Pakistan denied any link. Conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has added to the tension.

Since partition in 1947, Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs. Kashmir has been the main source of tension.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua stressed the unprecedented escalation by Indian forces at the LoC and the Working Boundary in 2017 that endangered regional peace.

She expressed grave concern over the increased frequency and duration of indiscriminate firing/shelling from the Indian side, deliberately targeting villages and civilian populated areas, resulting in the death of 45 civilians and injuries to 155, including women and children, in the year 2017 to date, in complete disregard of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and of International Law.

Pakistan had displayed exemplary restraint but has been compelled to respond. Indian actions are a serious threat for the maintenance of regional peace and tranquillity and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, she said.

While emphasising the important role of the United Nations Military Observers Group which has the mandate for maintaining peace and tranquility at the LoC and the Working Boundary, the Foreign Secretary noted that Pakistan was fully cooperating and providing unfettered access to UNMOGIP.

However, Janjua said India was not cooperative and limits their access. Pakistan maintains that India should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role in line with the UNSC resolutions to ensure peace at the LoC and the Working Boundary.

“The situation is further aggravated by recent provocative and irresponsible statements from India about the so called Surgical Strike and their open declaration to repeat them, which is a clear manifestation of Indian aggression against Pakistan,” she said.

Director General Military Operations made a comprehensive presentation on the current situation at the LoC and the Working Boundary, the foreign ministry statement said.

“In response, the Heads of Missions assured that they would convey Pakistan's concern to their respective capitals,” it added.

Meanwhile yesterday, a foreign ministry statement said the eight meeting of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission and its Sub-groups on governance and democracy, trade and development cooperation was held in Brussels from October 9- 11.

The two sides welcomed the continued growth in their broad-based relationship. Noting with appreciation the implementation of the EU-Pakistan 5-year Engagement Plan (2012-17), the two sides looked forward to further deepening the relationship, including through the Strategic Engagement Plan, said the statement.

The Joint Commission exchanged views and reviewed progress in the areas of peace and security, migration, trade, human rights and development cooperation. While noting the progress achieved, the two sides reaffirmed their resolve to enhance the level of mutually beneficial cooperation, it said.

The EU side reaffirmed its strong support for democratic institutions, electoral reforms, including the new electoral reforms bill, rule of law, human rights, economic development and poverty reduction in Pakistan, in accordance with the national plans and priorities, it added.

The two sides welcomed the forthcoming dialogues on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation as well as Counter-Terrorism in Islamabad in November 2017 and in this regard, agreed to continue cooperation in these areas, the statement said.

Both sides welcomed the decision to intensify cooperation in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, recalling this as an outcome of the recommendations of the first EU-Pakistan energy meeting held in Brussels in January 2017, it said.

The ongoing work to finalise the EU's Generalised System of Preferences/GSP+ assessment of progress made by Pakistan in implementing its GSP+ commitments was also discussed. Both sides took note of the important impact that GSP+ trade preferences have on bilateral trade and employment in Pakistan, the statement said.

The EU welcomed the implementation of European Union Readmission Agreement (EURA) with Pakistan and underlined the importance for pursuing and enhancing these efforts. Pakistan agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchange of information on migration issues.

The EU recognised the challenges faced by Pakistan in hosting the second largest concentration of refugees. The Pakistan side underscored the need for sustained international assistance for voluntary return of Afghan refugees in safety and dignity, it said.

Cooperation in science and technology, higher education as well as in the field of culture was also discussed. The two sides agreed to explore opportunities for further cooperation in these areas.

The Pakistan side discussed the recent developments in the region, and raised the deteriorating Human Rights situation in Kashmir. Noting these developments with concern, the EU side underlined the need for resolving disputes through dialogue and constructive engagement.

The meeting was co-chaired on the EU side by Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director Asia Pacific in the European External Action Service and on the Pakistan side by Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Finance. The Representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and Commerce also participated in the meeting. The next meeting of the Joint Commission will be held in Islamabad in 2018.

On the side lines, the two sides discussed the elements for a new EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan and exchanged views on the convening of the Third EU-Pakistan Summit.

It was agreed that the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue would be held in the near future. In preparation for this meeting, it was further agreed that the next Political Dialogue would be held in Islamabad.