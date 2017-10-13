Pakistan says the successful rescue of a US-Canadian family held for five years by Taliban-linked extremists proves the country is an ally against terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria says the Pakistani raid that led to the family’s rescue, which was based on a tip-off from US intelligence, shows that Pakistan will act against a “common enemy” when Washington shares information.

US officials have long accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to groups like the Haqqani network, which was holding the family. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump warned Pakistan to stop harboring militants.

On Thursday, Trump praised Pakistan for its willingness to “do more to provide security in the region” and said the release suggests other “countries are starting to respect the United States of America once again.”

Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle, were abducted in 2012. They had three children in captivity. Pakistani officials say the family was flown out of Pakistan on Friday, but it’s unclear where they are headed.