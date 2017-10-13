OKARA - Pakistan is great blessing of Allah Almighty, said Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Shah while he was addressing a huge public meeting.

He visited Okara to attend the Chelum of the wife of Qari Aslam Okarvi. Later, he attended a press conference and said that his party would hold 10-day activities at various places in the country on the issue.

The final meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh of the country would take place at Lahore, he said.

The religious scholar demanded the government expose those led to the amendment to the law of Finality of Prophethood. He said the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif would always stand as symbol of corruption and looter of Pakistan’s resources.