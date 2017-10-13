ISLAMABAD - Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Defence Production held a meeting with Minister for Defence of Ukraine General Stepan Poltorak at Kiev (Ukraine) on Thursday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain is on four days visit to Ukarine to attend XIV International Specialised Exhibition “Arms and Security-2017”. Federal Minister thanked for invitation and great hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed to explore the new avenues to enhance bilateral relations especially in the field of defence production for joint venture with Heavy Industries Taxila and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.

A number of important issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Rana Tanveer Hussain mentioned that the bilateral ties between the Defense industries of the two countries have strengthened over a period of twenty years. We would like to further enhance this collaboration. The minister also visited the stalls of different companies and showed keen interest in the defence products displayed in the exhibition.