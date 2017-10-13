ISLAMABAD - After weeks of diplomatic bickering marking one of the deepest lows in bilateral ties, the love-hate relationship between Pakistan and the US appears to be heading towards rapprochement.

A high-level US delegation yesterday visited Pakistan and met with country’s civilian and military leadership to clear the air and pave the way for a meaningful future partnership, ahead of the expected visits of President Donald Trump’s top aide Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in coming days.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that both sides agreed to move the dialogue process further and engage in a partnership to defeat terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and work together for other common goals.

The visiting US delegation comprised Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for South Asia Lisa Curtis, Ambassador Alice G Wells, Ambassador David Hale and others.

The five-member interagency team called on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. It also met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and held discussions with a Pakistani interagency team.

The US delegation outlined their new South Asia Strategy and the important role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process that can bring stability and security to the region, according a statement issued by the US embassy.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told the US team that Pakistan accepted Washington as a friend not as a master.

“The foreign minister was firm that the US should not try to be assertive and must acknowledge Pakistan’s positive role, said one official, citing the meeting.

“The US delegation conveyed their government’s desire to work as friends. Both the sides were positive for the higher level talks,” the official added.

In their meeting with army chief, General Bajwa told the US team that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue its efforts for the sake of its future and in line with aspirations of Pakistani people, according to ISPR.

It said the delegation briefed the COAS on contours of US strategy in South Asia. The discussion focused on regional security situation, including Afghanistan and how Pakistan has positively contributed towards peace. The COAS highlighted concerns of Pakistan regarding peace and stability in the region.

According to the US embassy statement, the US side in all the meetings expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Now this is interesting because Pakistan had sharply reacted to Trump’s new South Asia Policy for two major reasons: One, the new policy sought to give India a greater role in Afghanistan; two, it totally ignored Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

At the Foreign Office meeting, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistani side which included senior officials from the ministry and other relevant departments.

“The two sides reviewed the state of play in the relationship in wake of the US strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia and agreed to continue discussions on all matters of mutual interest,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to US embassy statement, “The [US] delegation pledged a continued robust dialogue with the government of Pakistan as we implement the new South Asia Strategy.”

The statements issued after the meetings suggested that Trump Admin has finally come to realise that Pakistan is vital for its honourable withdrawal from the Afghanistan mess, and that it cannot force Islamabad to betray its own national interest through arm-twisting anymore.

“The delegation noted that Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with US efforts in the region, including the establishment of a stable, peaceful Afghanistan, the defeat of ISIS in South Asia, and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the United States,” the statement said about the common goals.

It further said: “The delegation welcomed Army Chief General Bajwa’s recent initiative in leading an interagency team on a visit to Kabul to explore cooperation with Afghanistan. The delegation also emphasised the importance of reducing nuclear dangers in South Asia.

“The delegation also expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Army in particular for their cooperation in securing the release of a US-Canadian family, including three children, from Taliban captivity.”

Another official at the foreign ministry said Pakistan had made it clear to the US team that Islamabad will not accept dictation but was ready to ‘cooperate.’

“This session was basically a preparation for the upcoming meeting between Khawaja Asif and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Pakistan has conveyed its reservation towards a proposed bigger role for India on the Afghanistan issue,” the official told The Nation.

The foreign office statement said Pakistan reiterated stance for a politically negotiated settlement owned and led by the Afghans.

The foreign secretary, it said, reaffirmed Pakistan’s constructive participation in all regional and bilateral mechanisms aimed at pursuing a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.

The US delegation was also informed on the recent visit by Pakistani officials to Kabul with a view to intensify engagement and addressing mutual concerns particularly border management and repatriation of refugees, it said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing law enforcement and counter-terrorism campaign, the foreign secretary apprised the US delegation of Pakistan’s efforts in eliminating terrorism from its soil. “Pakistan’s concerns on continued attacks from across the border were also shared,” the statement said.

The US delegation was informed about the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir resulting in hundreds of casualties, it said.

It was noted that persistent Indian refusal to engage with Pakistan despite Pakistan’s repeated overtures for a comprehensive dialogue was adversely impacting regional stability, the statement said.

“Noting that US had a long track record of cooperation with Pakistan, the US delegation emphasised the importance of reinvigorating the bilateral relationship in order to achieve the common objectives of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. The two sides agreed to continue bilateral engagements at all levels. The US delegation also paid a courtesy call on the foreign minister,” added the statement.

After the US delegation’s visit, Pakistan is expecting top aide of US President Donald Trump - Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis - in the coming days to discuss the war on terror and the level of cooperation between the two uneasy allies.

Sources said Pakistan unlike the past will not accept all the demands of the US and seek acknowledgement of the partnership. “After the dialogue process, Trump may issue a favourable statement for Pakistan,” said a foreign ministry official who remains in contact with Washington.

Defence expert Major General (retd) Muhammad Farooq Malik said the US had been playing games with Pakistan and this time Islamabad should stay on the front foot. “The US has failed in Afghanistan and needs Pakistan’s help to come out of it. They want to put the responsibility of their failure on someone else, which Pakistan should not allow,” he added.

Malik said Pakistan had played its due role in the war on terror and now it was the world’s turn to ‘do more.’ “The US should try to be a partner, not a dictator. If they agree to work on our terms, Pakistan should go for it,” he said.

Defense analyst Brig (retd) Mehmood Shah said the dialogue between Pakistan and the US was vital to resolve the bilateral and the regional issues. “Let’s admit it, we cannot afford animosity with America, but we can have our own policy. Donald Trump’s Afghan policy is a joke. Pakistan is a country with a lot of experience in the region so Washington must rely on us rather than dictating us,” he said.

Shah said US Vice President Pence’s meeting with PM Abbasi was useful and it helped improve the ties. “US can force us to do what it wants. This is what Pakistan will be telling Rex Tillerson and (US Defence Secretary) Jim Mattis. Pakistan is a powerful country and must assert,” he contended.

Former ambassador Abida Hussain said the recent statement of Prime Minister Abbasi regarding reducing the dependency on the US was highly appreciable.

She said Pakistan should not accept US aid on their terms and conditions. “They should be told we are a nuclear power. We have our own policies and we know our national interests. In the Pak-US, Pakistan should gain something rather than facing allegations at the end of the day,” she maintained.

