Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated oil and gas well project Jhandial-one at Jhandial in Attock on Friday, reported by Radio Pakistan

The Prime Minister was briefed on the occasion about salient features of the project.

This is one of the largest oil and gas discovery in the area struck by Pakistan Oil Fields Limited.

The depth of the well is 18497 feet. Its daily oil production is 2520 barrel while gas production is 21.60 million cubic feet.

The production process will be started in two week time. The shares of Pakistan Oil Fields Limited and Attock Oil Refinery are in the ratio of 80 and 20 in the project.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad, Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State Jam Kamal and Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif were also present on the occasion.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in Islamabad, Prime Minister has reaffirmed government's commitment to continue creating a conducive environment for enhancing business sector.

He said growth in exports will not only help in reducing trade deficit but also increase employment opportunities.

On the occasion, the delegation lauded government's efforts for enhancing the export package aims at facilitating exporters.