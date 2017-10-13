ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday reiterated commitment to merge the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a meeting with KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, the prime minister said that work on creating an enabling environment and taking required legal and administrative measures for the purpose was being done on a fast track basis.

“The overall situation in the province and steps being taken for mainstreaming of FATA were discussed during the meeting,” said an official statement.

It added: “Developmental projects in the province also came under discussion.”

Last month, a multi-party conference called by the Awami National Party on the issue of FATA’s future failed to agree on the tribal belt’s merger with the KP province as two key participants opposed the proposal.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai have rejected the idea of merging FATA with KP. Others including the Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement pressed for an early merger.

According to a joint declaration issued after the conference, the majority supported the merger but the JUI-F and PkMAP disapproved the proposal.

Tribal parliamentarians and elders have been demanding merger of the tribal belt in the KP province. Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also pledged to merge FATA with the KP province.





Our STAFF REPORTER