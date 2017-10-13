ISLAMABAD: PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said PML-N is a major threat to democracy in the country remarking the entire system is being put at stake to save one family.

“ PML-N is a major threat to democracy in the country at present. PML-N wants the whole system is wrapped up so that they could become political martyrs. But PTI will not allow it to do so. The whole system is being put at stake to save one family”, he said this while talking to a private TV channel here Friday.

He went on to say PML-N is using dilatory tactics as it does not want court proceedings to move ahead. Violence against NAB prosecutor is major evidence of this incident. Police, ministers, and government are of PML-N, he added.

A political action has been taken outside the court and we condemn it, he remarked.

He held Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chaudhry Nisar don’t want that confrontation takes place.

They say clash is not in the interest of Sharif family, he added. But what is the motive behind manhandling NAB prosecutor? In fact, PML-N has been divided into two factions. One faction says not to indulge in confrontation and the second faction says” stay firm on the path of confrontation.

He observed one PML-N is in Pakistan and secondly is in London. Due to this situation, the ministers are in a quandary that they should comply with the orders of which faction.