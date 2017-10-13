BAHAWALPUR - Police arrested five suspects and recovered heroine, Charas and liquor besides sealing active liquor brewing furnaces.

Baghdadul Jadeed police SHO Farhan Hussain constituted teams to conduct operation against drug dealers. ASI Ghulam Hussain was on patrol along with police party at Dilawar Colony when they were informed by that Kamran and Kashif were selling Charas at Green Town Road. The raid was conducted and Kashif was arrested with 1,260 gram Charas and 700 rupee while Kamran succeeded to flee.

In another raid, Sub Inspector Nusrat Mehmood was on patrol when they were informed that Akmal and Nawab Ali were brewing liquor near Ice Factory, Moza Hamayatian. The raid was conducted. When the accused saw the police coming they tried to flee the scene on which the police catched Nawab Ali while Akmal succeeded to flee. Sub-Inspector Nusrat Mehmood in another raid arrested Khadim Hussain near Maqbool Colony Graveyard and found him selling tokens of heroine and Charas.