ISLAMABAD - Religious parties on Thursday agreed in principle to revive the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) but there will be more talks to finalize the alliance.

Addressing a news conference here after a meeting of the religious parties, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that all the parties had decided to make joint efforts for the people and the country. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith head Prof. Sajid Mir, JUI-Sami chief Maulana Samiul Haq and Islami Tehrik leader Allama Sajid Naqvi and others attended the meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that parties had constituted a six-member coordination committee to carry the process forward. He said that Liaqat Baloch, Ramzan Tauqeer, Shafiq Kasuri, Akram Durrani and Anas Noorani comprise the six-member committee.

The JUI-F chief said that all the parties had agreed to cooperate with each other and form an alliance for the next year’s elections.

He also said that the religious parties will also contact other groups for alliance for the general polls.

The meeting, he said, also discussed a strategy for the next general elections. The six religious parties had formed MMA during Pervez Musharraf’s military rule but disintegrated in 2008.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the next meeting will be held on November 9 in Mansoora, Lahore. “This meeting will be hosted by the Jamaat-e-Islami,” he added. The meeting expressed concern over the abduction of religious leader Abu Turrab.