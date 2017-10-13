TOBA TEK SINGH - Government Girls High School of Chak 338/JB Gojra has been declared winner of an international school award by British Council. Its teachers and students promoted education culture, embroidery work, traditional games, hand wash, art of clay pot and language learning.

School Headmistress Sadia Khalid told reporters on Thursday that her school was selected as a partner school of British Council in 2015 and its activities built confidence among the teachers and students. She said it was a great pride for her rural school and the education department for winning an international award from the British Council.