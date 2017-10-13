MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the situation in the country is graver than October 12, 1999 and if someone declares to bury democracy, majority of the nation will ask him to get them rid of corrupt politicians.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club on Thursday, Hashmi claimed that he asked Nawaz Sharif time and again to become a politician and stop doing business. He added that the institutions should play role for protecting the country instead of getting commercial. He claimed that no party would get majority if elections are held today. “Every party is in chaos and one party is practically divided into two parties,” he further explained.

He said that he disliked Capt (r) Safdar’s speech in the National Assembly. “We should respect army and refrain from degrading them. Khatm-e-Nubuwwat laws do exist and religious issues should not be touched upon,” he suggested.

He said that October 12 is the darkest day in the Pakistan’s history as Musharraf not only toppled civilian government but also suspended the Constitution. He alleged that Parvez Musharraf handed over air bases and country’s land to foreigners without consulting Corps Commanders, adding that Pakistani forces were not allowed even to enter Shamsi Base during their presence. He said that Pakistani nation considered Army a sacred institution but Musharraf shattered constitution and remained in illegal occupation of throne for 10 years. He maintained that Ziaul Haq divided the nation into different classes on ethnic and religious lines besides Kalashnikov, heroin and Hathora group were also product of his era.

He claimed that Ayub Khan had said in his presence that East Pakistan would part ways with us on which he (Hashmi) asked him if he was a fortune teller. He said that martial law was such a tyrant law that it would lock up the mouths of nation. He said that he respected army because this institution restored peace in the country while generals and their children rendered sacrifices.

He said that America is our biggest enemy after India and the nation needs to stand on its own feet to end dependence on others. He suggested to the military and political leadership to shun differences. He said that the judiciary gave verdicts in favour of establishment, adding that judges got two and four plots. He said that accountability should be across the board because all had usurped national money. He asked judiciary to recognise its status because they could become saviours. He said that neither did Nawaz Sharif do confrontation nor he could dare. “But this confrontation should stop now and the nation will have to fight this war,” he asserted.