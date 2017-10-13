SIALKOT - Outraged students on Thursday set a passenger bus ablaze as a protest against the brutal killing of their schoolmate who was run over by a bus the other day in Daska city.

A Daska-Faisalabad bound passenger bus (No. WLL-C 4251) had crushed to death Huzaima Ejaz (17), a student of 1st year, when he was crossing the road near Daska city bypass.

After the tragic death, the hundreds of students of local private and government colleges gathered there and besieged the bus. The protesting students became outraged and set the bus ablaze after pulling out all the passengers from the bus. The bus was completely burnt due to which the traffic remained blocked for two hours on Main Sialkot-Daska. The students lodged strong protest against the brutal killing of their classfellow. They also staged a sit-in on the main road. Later, police officials rushed to the spot and negotiated with the protesting students. The police officials assured them stern legal action against the bus driver. On the assurance, the outrage students dispersed and the traffic was restored after its two hours.

Meanwhile, the Daska City police arrested bus driver Asghar after snatching him from the clutches of protesting students. Police also shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.