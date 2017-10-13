Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Talal Chaudhry, on Friday deplored the clashes between police personnel and members of legal fraternity outside an accountability court prior to graft proceedings against Sharif family members.

Talking to media persons outside the accountability court, he said an inquiry into the matter has been ordered. “I will hold consultative meetings with the lawyers’ community to devise a strategy to avert any untoward incident in future,” he remarked.

He called on media to play responsible and unbiased role as he claimed the clashes took place outside the court premises, dispelling the media reports that a scuffle broke out within the courtroom.

“PML-N believes in supremacy of the law, no party leaders and activists were involved in the clashes,” Chaudhry claimed. However, he admitted the incident was regretful.