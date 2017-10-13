Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said terrorism is the common enemy of Pakistan and the United States, reported Radio Pakistan.



In an interview with VOA in Washington, he said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valiant forces have broken the back of terrorists.

The Minister said Pakistan wants lasting peace in the region in collaboration with its international partners.

He said both the countries have decade-old relationships, which should now be transformed into economic and social bonds.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is the biggest stakeholder of peace in Afghanistan as it will be first country to reap the dividends of Afghan peace.