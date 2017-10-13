TOBA TEK SINGH - Three minor girls died Thursday allegedly after getting vaccinated for measles in Chak 262 GB.

According t the family and police sources, a health department team vaccinated six children for measles and soon after their condition turned critical. The kids started vomiting and got fever. Three of them – nine-month-old Hafsa Nasir and 14-month-old Ayeena Nawaz and 10-month-old Umme Eiman died. Condition of the four others is stated to be stable.

Following the incident, District Health Authority CEO Dr Muhammad Nawaz Ranjha ordered an inquiry to ascertain cause of the deaths of the three children. He formed a three members inquiry committee, comprising District Officer (health) Dr Muhammad Khalid Mirza, DDO (health) Dr Masood Ahmad Virk and district vaccination programme superintendent Muhammad Arshad.

Talking to the media, head of the inquiry committee Dr Muhammad Khalid Mirza dispelled the impression that the kids died due to administration of expired vaccine. He said that once the inquiry is completed, exact cause of the children deaths would definitely be known. He claimed that in the past no such incident occurred in the district at anywhere and it is the first ever incident which took place.