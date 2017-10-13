CHINIOT - Three women, belong to a same family, died in road accident here on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122 and police, Zaid Ali was on the way on a motorcycle on Chiniot-Jhang Road with his family members. As he reached near Heveli Loharan, a speeding truck hit the bike. As a result his aunt Sahib Bibi, wife of Khushal; Ambreen Bibi, wife of Muhammad Nawaz and Umme Rubab, daughter of Muhammad Ali died instantly while Zaid sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed the dead bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital.

The Bhowana Police have registered a case and impounded the truck whose driver fled from the scene. In another incident, three children of labourer sustained injuries when roof of their dilapidated house collapsed. The incident occurred in Mohallah Ahmadabad when roof of the house of Muhammad Shahmand collapsed. As a result, three children – Deewan, 3; Muzammil, 4 and Deedi got injured.