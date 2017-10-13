Chief of General Staff UK Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday reported by Radio Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

He said the UK greatly appreciates Pakistan's sacrifices in this regard.

Matters of mutual interest including the strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two Armies were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, CGS UK Army, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

The visiting dignitary will address participants of National Security and War Course later today.