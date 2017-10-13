PESHAWAR - Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Thursday asked the federal government to declare economic emergency in the country.

“Despite multiple challenges and military operations in Fata and Swat, the PPP government had not succumbed to the pressure of low economic growth while the export ratio was much higher than that in the incumbent government,” he claimed, addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

He asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with institutions and rescue the boat of democracy, enabling his party government to complete its tenure.

He said PPP’s prime minister was also removed from his office, but the government completed its five-year term successfully. He made it clear that when their prime minister was disqualified, Pakistan People’s Party did not come on roads and accepted the court decision in the larger national interest. He advised the PML-N government to focus on the country’s affairs to strengthen democracy. He also criticised Nawaz Sharif for visiting the Prime Minister House despite his disqualification.

He urged the government to formulate a strict economic policy by declaring economic emergency in the country. He said the low export and high-import ratio would push the country to inflation, leaving negative effects on the life of the common man. He said the PML-N governments had always made the country bankrupt.

Zardari said they had spent five-year term in the war against terrorism and had launched military operations in Swat and Waziristan to clear the area of terrorists. He said despite challenges they had taken a number of steps for the welfare of the people.

He added disbursement of Benazir Income Support cards as well as distribution of financial packages for the militancy-affected people was a feather in the cap of the then PPP government.

He claimed Pakistan People’s Party would secure a thumping victory in the upcoming election and take further steps for the empowerment of the people.

Referring to the Panama verdict, Zardari said Nawaz Sharif did not know why he was ousted from power.

“How can a banned outfit become democratic?” he remarked when asked about newly-launched Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

The former president said his party’s manifesto was to provide jobs to the youth. “Youth can be trapped by militants if they are not given jobs,” he warned. He said his party would announce a special package for Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).