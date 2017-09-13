SIALKOT-The tehsil administration issued the show cause notices to the owners/principals of 17 private schools in Daska for taking out a rally of students against the ongoing persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The rally was taken out in Daska city by The Private Schools Association Daska to lodge a strong protest against the persecution of the Rohingya Muslims. The police claimed that the private schools took out the rally illegally without taking prior permission from the local administration.

“The owners of the private schools also brought the students on roads by creating a security risk and the parents have also protested against the highhandedness of the private schools’ owners,” said the local senior police officials.

“Yes, the Daska administration has issued show cause notices to the principals/owners of 17 private schools seeking explanation in this regard,” said police officials.

They said that stern legal would be taken against them after the answers to the show-cause notices by the Daska administration. The parents also expressed grave concern and dismay over the practice. On the other hand, the owners/principals of these 17 schools have expressed grave concern over the issuance of show cause notices to them by the Daska administration.

They said that they brought their schools’ students on the roads against the ongoing persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan transferred inspector Mirza Ranjha (SHO Daska City police station) to Sialkot Police Lines for his slackness in this regard. The DPO deputed inspector Gulzar Ranjha as SHO in his place.